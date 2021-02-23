Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 3 cents at $6.5875 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 11.25 cents at $5.5625 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 9.50 cents at $3.58 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 47 cents at $14.1850 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .22 cent at $1.1562 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .17 cent at $1.3867 a pound; April lean hogs gained 1.32 cents at .8647 a pound.