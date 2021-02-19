Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 6.25 cents at $6.56 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3.75 cents at $5.4850 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 2.5 cents at $3.54 centsa bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 3.5 cents at $13.7950 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .57 cent at $1.1587 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .12 cent at $1.3877 a pound; April lean hogs gained .52 cent at .8502 a pound.

