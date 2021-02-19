Grains mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 6.25 cents at $6.56 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3.75 cents at $5.4850 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 2.5 cents at $3.54 centsa bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 3.5 cents at $13.7950 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .57 cent at $1.1587 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .12 cent at $1.3877 a pound; April lean hogs gained .52 cent at .8502 a pound.