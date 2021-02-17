No tax hike in slimmer Illinois budget, reliance on fed aid

Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed a $41.6 billion budget on Wednesday that does not include a tax increase. Capitol News Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday presented a slimmer state budget that would not increase income tax but would rely on federal COVID-19 relief, transfers from other funds and the elimination of hundreds of millions of dollars of corporate tax breaks.

Pritzker, a man devoted to and sometimes guided by Illinois history, delivered a combined State of the State and budget address from the Illinois State Fairgrounds. There, he awakened the echoes of the field hospital set up in 1918 to care for overflow victims of the Spanish Flu; it is now one of the state's largest coronavirus vaccination sites.

Pritzker proposed a $41.6 billion operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 — a 4.2% decrease from its predecessor.

“I had bolder plans for our state budget than what I am going to present to you today. It would be a lie to suggest otherwise,” said Pritzker, beginning his third year in office. “But as all our families have had to make hard choices over the last year, so too does state government. And right now, we need to pass a balanced budget that finds the right equilibrium between tightening our belts and preventing more hardships for Illinoisans already carrying a heavy load.”

Opponents have reason for skepticism. The proposal is a far cry from the dire predictions doled out last fall by members of the administration who were campaigning for Pritzker's top priority — a graduated income tax that hit the wealthy harder that he promised would generate $3 billion more a year without increases in the share paid by 97% of taxpayers. The administration claimed that without the amendment, which was defeated handily, state spending would demand a tax hike on all payers or across-the-board reductions of up to 20%.

Nonetheless, the blueprint, which on paper turns what was projected in November to be a $3.9 billion deficit in fiscal 2022 into a $122 million surplus, makes significant adjustments to Illinois fiscal policy that must withstand legislative scrutiny.

Funding for elementary and secondary education is flat, and would not get the $350 million annual boost pledged in a 2017 school-funding overhaul. But Pritzker aides said education spending would be supplemented by expected federal dollars from a COVID-19 relief package before Congress.

The plan also depends on getting $932 million extra by ending tax breaks for corporations or by “decoupling” from federal tax breaks in those areas. This includes $30 million from reinstating the corporate franchise tax, which Pritzker eliminated in his 2019 budget at the behest of minority Republicans who appreciated his willingness to listen.

Cigarette tax revenue intended to finance the ongoing $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital construction plan would be diverted to general spending for a year. Municipalities' share of state income tax would be pro-rated at 90% of the distributive formula — it's fully funded in the current budget — but Pritzker aides say at least some of the loss to cities and counties would be made up by more tax money following the corporate tax-break closures.

Some of the money-shuffling would boost service agencies Pritzker said have been hollowed out, including the Departments of Public Health, Human Services, Veterans' Affairs and Employment Security. He asked the General Assembly to take immediate action to provide an additional $60 million to bolster the unemployment insurance program, which was walloped by pandemic job losses. And he was seeking a $28 million increase in the needs-based Monetary Award Program so more low-income students can go to college.

Spending would be eased dramatically if it weren't for a budget albatross that pre-dates the pandemic: State-employee pension contributions. No longer able to skip annual contributions in the woefully underfunded program, a bruising $9.4 billion goes toward retirement funds.

Republicans were wary this week before the presentation by Pritzker, whom they have pestered for information about spending and possible agency cuts. Democrats have challenged Republicans to offer their own ideas, but they say they can't do that without more transparency, particularly after the Democratic-controlled Legislature delegated spending power to Pritzker last year.

“We cannot continue to allow Gov. Pritzker independently to provide budget spin to try to support further tax increases, or to make the kinds of threats that we saw in order to push forward a tax increase that Illinois voters overwhelmingly said ‘no’ to," said Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon, the House GOP's budget negotiator.