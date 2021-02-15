Business
Atlanta transit agency moves ahead with bus rapid transit
Atlanta's first bus rapid transit line is moving forward.
Directors of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority voted Thursday to award an $11.3 million engineering contract for a bus rapid transit line that will run south of downtown Atlanta.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it will be the first of a number of projects that Atlanta city voters approved in 2016 when they agreed to a half-cent sales tax to supplement the service the regional agency provides.
The 2.4-mile (3.9-kilometer) line is a small part of the 35 miles (56 kilometers) of bus rapid transit that the agency has planned in Atlanta and Clayton County. On a bus rapid transit line, buses travel in dedicated lanes and make fewer stops. Passengers pay in advance and board at designated stations.
Construction is supposed to begin on the $68 million line in 2022, with service beginning in 2024. It would run south from Georgia State University and the state capitol.
MARTA also plans a line running west from Georgia Tech, another running south, and a 24-mile (39-kilometer) route from College Park south to Morrow and Jonesboro in Clayton County.
