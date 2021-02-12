Noble Midstream Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The provider of oil, gas and water-related midstream services posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $134 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $764.6 million.

Noble Midstream Partners shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 38% in the last 12 months.