Icy weather closes ferry between Kentucky, Missouri

A ferry that operates between Kentucky and Missouri will remain closed until at least Friday due to icy weather, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry stopped service Wednesday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.

Information on the ferry's operating status is available at (731) 693-0210 or https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.