Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 10.25 cents at $6.40 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.25 cents at $5.45 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.4950 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 15.75 cents at $13.7775 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.1577 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.35 cents at $1.3920 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .73 cents at .7400 a pound.