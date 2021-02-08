Business

CNA Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $387 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.23 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $690 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.61 billion.

CNA Financial shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

