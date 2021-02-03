Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. declined 14.25 cents at $6.2875 a bushel; Mar. corn was fell 3 cents at $5.3975 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.44 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 10.50 cents at $13.58 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.1602 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.52 cents at $1.3997 a pound; Feb. lean hogs rose 1.43 cents at .7220 a pound.

