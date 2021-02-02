Award-winning New Orleans craft brewery is expanding distribution to the MS Coast

The New Orleans brewery that took a gold medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival is bringing its brews to the Coast.

Urban South Brewery in New Orleans announced Monday it will begin distributing a selection of its beers — like the Holy Roller IPA — in Mississippi this week.

The beers will be distributed first to stores, bars and restaurants in South Mississippi in partnership with Mitchell Distributing of Gulfport. Distribution will then expand into the rest of the state.

“Demand has been high from our fans in Mississippi, and our team is both grateful and excited for the opportunity to expand,” said Kyle Huling, co-founder of Urban South Brewery.

Adam Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Distributing, said Urban South will offer a variety of quality craft brands, light beer and seltzers in South Mississippi.

The include:

Paradise Park American Lager, available on draft and in 6-packs and 15-packs

Holly Roller IPA. This India Pale Ale will be on draft and in 6-packs.

Throwback Vibes, Urban South’s winter seasonal beer, on draft and in 6-packs

Paradise Park 100, a low calorie pale malt, in 6-packs

Lime Cucumber Gose, an unfiltered, kettle soured wheat beer, on draft and in 6-packs.

Launch events are planned at bars and restaurants in Ocean Springs, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St Louis throughout this week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Dates for the beer sampling, tap takeover and merchandise giveaways will be posted on social media @urbansouthbeer.