First Mid-Illinois: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.6 million.

The bank, based in Mattoon, Illinois, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.3 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $186.9 million.

First Mid-Illinois shares have dropped 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.