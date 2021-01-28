Business

WestRock: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $152 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

WestRock shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

