Savannah college gets $4.8M to train workers amid pandemic

The Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga.

A community college in Savannah has been awarded $4.8 million to help train more workers, including those who have lost jobs during the pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said in a news release that Savannah Technical College is among community colleges nationwide receiving the federal grants.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the money will help colleges prepare workers for high-demand sectors such as health care and cybersecurity. Recipient schools can also use the grants to improve and expand their online course offerings.

Georgia’s unemployment rate was 5.6% in December. More than 35,000 people filed new unemployment claims in Georgia during the week that ended Jan. 16.

