Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was lost 8.25 cents at $6.6125 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 5 cents at $5.2550 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3 cents at $3.6150 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 3.50 cents at $13.7350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .73 cent at $1.1415 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $1.3562 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 1.35 cents at .6887 cents a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Brunswick abandons longtime plan for convention center

January 21, 2021 9:49 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service