Baker Hughes: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Baker Hughes a GE company (BKR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $653 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $5.5 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.94 billion, or $14.73 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $20.71 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have risen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 1% in the last 12 months.