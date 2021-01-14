New publisher named for several Mississippi publications

A Kentucky native who has worked for publications in several states is the new publisher of multiple Mississippi publications owned by Alabama-based Boone Newspapers.

Kevin Warren, 50, will lead The Natchez Democrat, Natchez the Magazine, Brookhaven Daily Leader, Brookhaven Magazine, the Prentiss Headlight and related digital and print products.

The Natchez Democrat reported that Warren started his sales and marketing career in 2000. He began work at Cars.com and moved to Autotrader as sales manager in 2004.

In 2009, Warren became vice president of sales and operations at United Crossings Transportation in the Chicago area.

He later worked in sales management positions at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Albany (New York) Times Union and was sales director of Alabama Media Group in Huntsville, Alabama.

Warren became vice president of sales for the Daily Press in the Chicago area before being named general manager of its parent company, Tribune Publishing Co. His most recent job was as vice president of J&L Marketing, working with automotive dealers in Louisville, Kentucky.

Natchez native Jan Griffey continues as general manager of Natchez Newspapers Inc. and will become editor of The Natchez Democrat, Natchez the Magazine and NatchezDemocrat.com.

Former Natchez Democrat editor Scott Hawkins has accepted a job in Ridgeland, Mississippi.