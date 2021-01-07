Lamb Weston: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $96.9 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $896.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $877.9 million.

Lamb Weston shares have fallen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.