Tech firms planning offices despite work-from-home trend

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to work from home, but there are signs that office life will continue in North Carolina's Research Triangle.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that some tech firms are planning new offices in the region despite the recent trend of working from home.

For instance, Epic Games announced last week that it would buy Cary Towne Center for $95 million. The firm has promised to redevelop the dying mall into a world-class headquarters for potentially thousands of workers.

Two other technology companies are also going full-speed ahead with their new headquarters. Those firms are Pendo and Bandwidth.

Leaders of those companies have called office-based work a big part of their culture. And they say they are eager for their employees to eventually gather together again.

Pendo is hiring hundreds for its future location in downtown Raleigh. Laura Baverman, a spokeswoman for the software startup, said the company views in-person office culture as critical to building a cohesive team.

Bandwidth has made similar statements.

“When we think about our company culture we are committed to in-person work,” said Bandwidth’s director of facilities, Matt Shelton.

