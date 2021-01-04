In latest management shakeup, Ford announces new US, Canada sales lead

Ford Motor Co. on Monday announced a new sales leader for the United States and Canada, the latest in a string of management shakeups under new CEO Jim Farley.

Andrew Frick, a 25-year company veteran who most recently served as director of U.S. sales, became vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada effective Monday. He replaces Mark LaNeve, who the company said had "elected to depart Ford ... in order to pursue the next chapter of his professional life."

The move follows numerous other leadership changeovers the Blue Oval has announced since Farley became CEO in October.

The company previously announced the replacement of the chief financial officer, as well as the retirements of its chief information officer, president of its international markets group, and chief manufacturing and labor affairs officer.

Additionally, the Dearborn automaker said it would separate the jobs of chief marketing officer and leading the Lincoln brand, roles that previously were combined.

The Blue Oval has also made a number of staffing changes that reflect its ongoing transition to electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as the opportunities it sees in digitally-connected vehicles offering data-driven services, particularly for commercial customers.

Upon stepping up as CEO, Farley laid out a plan that calls for the automaker to overhaul its automotive operations by improving quality, reducing costs and speeding up the restructuring of underperforming businesses. The plan includes allocating more resources to the automaker's strongest businesses and vehicles, expanding its commercial vehicle business and adding more affordable vehicles to its lineup, among other steps.

Frick, 47, has experience at both Ford and Lincoln, having served in numerous regional roles in the U.S., Asia Pacific, the Caribbean and Central America. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Villanova University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Michigan.

In his new role, he'll be responsible for sales, customer care and dealer relations for the Ford brand in the U.S. and Canada. He'll report to Kumar Galhotra, president of the Americas and international markets group.

"Andrew brings deep product knowledge, a passion for customers, excellent dealer relations and a proven track record of results to the critical role of leading the sales organization in our largest market," Galhotra said in a statement.

"His leadership will be critical as Ford continues to turn around its automotive operations, especially with exciting new products and ever-improving quality, modernizing all aspects of the company and disrupting our conventional automotive businesses to better serve customers."

LaNeve, 61, joined Ford in 2015 after a three-year stint leading Global Team Blue, the company's marketing and advertising agency. He previously served as CEO of Volvo Cars of North America, general manager of General Motors Co.'s Cadillac brand, vice president of sales, service and marketing at GM, then as chief marketing officer and head of agency relationships at the Allstate Corp.

Galhotra credited LaNeve with improving the retail experience, increasing market share, helping make dealerships safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, and helping achieve record sales of the F-150.

Frick steps into the role as the automaker targets a 10% operating margin in North America, its most important and profitable market globally.

The move comes amid one of the most significant portfolio refreshes the automaker has undertaken, with the new electric Mustang Mach-E and redesigned F-150 now arriving at dealerships and the resurrected Bronco SUV launching this year. Electric F-150s and Transit commercial vans come next year, all part of the automaker's strategy of leveraging its most popular and iconic brands as it approaches a future dominated by electric vehicles.