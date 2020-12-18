Darden Restaurants: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $96 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

Darden Restaurants shares have increased almost 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 15%.