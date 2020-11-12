Golden Boy Foods to create 67 jobs in $13M Alabama expansion

A food manufacturing company is set to expand its production of peanut butter products in southeast Alabama with a $13 million project.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the plan by Golden Boy Foods in Troy. The project is expected to create 67 full-time jobs at a 170,000-square-foot (15,794-square-meter) building being constructed with a $12.5 million investment from the city's industrial development board, news outlets reported.

The building will be leased back to the company, officials said.

“Southeast Alabama is peanut country, and I welcome Golden Boy Foods’ decision to expand its peanut butter manufacturing operation,” Ivey said in a statement.

Plant Manager Robert Jacobs said the 150% production expansion will help the site become “one of the largest nut butter plants in the U.S.”

Golden Boy expects to start expanding its operations into the new facility by late spring 2021, according to an Alabama Commerce Department release.

The company currently employs 112 people in Troy, according to the release. It last expanded there in 2016.

Golden Boy Foods manufactures private label and contracted manufactured nut butter, nuts, fruits and trail mixes, commerce officials said.

Production sites in Georgia and Nevada were also considered for the expansion.