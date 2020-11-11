Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .016 cent at $6.0720 a bushel; Dec. corn gained .124 cent at $4.24 a bushel; Dec. oats was rose .02 cent at $3.06 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .376 cent at 11.4960 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .0044 cent at $1.1222 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .012 cent $1.4000 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .0069 cent at .6460 a pound.