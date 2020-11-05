New company plans to manufacture medical gloves, hire 192

A new company plans to open a high-tech manufacturing facility in central Kentucky, creating nearly 200 new jobs, officials said.

U.S. Medical Glove Co. LLC plans to invest $32.5 million to purchase, retrofit and expand an existing facility in Paris that will employ 192 people and produce medical-grade gloves, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company’s automated manufacturing operation is expected to start next year with the production of more than 1 billion Liberty Gloves. Initially, the company plans to hire 45 computer technicians and hire additional staff as new production lines are installed.

“Personal protective equipment is in high demand throughout the world, and this new company can help meet that need," Beshear said.

Retired Maj. Gen. Michael Davidson is the CEO of U.S. Medical Glove and said the company aims to provide jobs for area veterans.

“They bring the values and skills they learned in their military service, “ Davidson said. ”We describe Liberty Gloves as made for America by Americans.”