AP VoteCast: Texas voters sour on state of nation

Voters in Texas made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 41% of Texas voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 58% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 132,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 3,875 voters and 789 nonvoters in Texas -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Biden led Trump among voters under 45 but Trump was preferred over Biden among older voters.

Biden was preferred over Trump among both Black voters and Latino voters. Trump had an advantage over Biden among white voters.

Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were divided.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to favor Biden. Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to favor Trump over Biden.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Mary 'MJ' Hegar was preferred over John Cornyn among voters under 45 but older voters were more likely to prefer Cornyn.

Cornyn led Hegar among white voters while both Black voters and Latino voters were more likely to support Hegar over Cornyn.

Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were divided.

Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to support Cornyn over Hegar. Hegar had an apparent advantage over Cornyn among suburban voters. Voters in cities were more likely to support Hegar over Cornyn.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 21% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 31% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-seven percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Texas. Thirty-eight percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 28% saying it ranked at the top.

Nine percent named health care, 9% named racism and 4% named law enforcement.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were slightly negative in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 45% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 54% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Texas, 21% said that was because they don't like politics generally, 18% said they don't like the candidates and 16% said they are concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus.

In Texas, 72% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 83% did not have a college degree.

---

AP created this story automatically using results from AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 3,875 voters in Texas was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

---

