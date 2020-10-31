Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

NASA center holding online event highlight HBCU ties

The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center is holding an online event to highlight the role of historically Black institutions in space missions.

The virtual gathering will be held Tuesday to put a spotlight on the way historically Black colleges, universities and other organizations contribute to the space's agency's work.

Some leaders at the sprawling NASA center in Huntsville work with educators on classroom materials and career opportunities in engineering, science, mathematics and technology. They'll provide updates on work that's going on within NASA.

Speakers will include NASA officials, corporate representatives and educators from schools including Florida A&M University, Southern University, and the University of Houston.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business

Space station marking 20 years of people living in orbit

October 31, 2020 8:53 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service