Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .008 cent at $6.0520 a bushel; Dec. corn lost .082 cent at $3.99 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .014 cent at $2.96 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined .118 cent at 10.5720 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .0045 cent at $1.0605 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .006 cent $1.3575 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .015 cent at .6492 a pound.

