Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .008 cent at $6.0520 a bushel; Dec. corn lost .082 cent at $3.99 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .014 cent at $2.96 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined .118 cent at 10.5720 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .0045 cent at $1.0605 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .006 cent $1.3575 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .015 cent at .6492 a pound.