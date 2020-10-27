Topeka long-term care facility hit with virus cases

Nursing homes are facing an increasing strain combatting the coronvirus as cases rise statewide and residents and families grow distressed about limits on visits.

One of the latest outbreaks has infected 12 residents and employees at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. None of them are experiencing signs or symptoms of COVID-19, the facility said Monday in a news release.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 250 clusters associated with long-term care, accounting for more than 3,800 cases of COVID-19. There have been 440 deaths.

Statewide, Kansas had 2,446 new COVID-19 cases from Friday to Monday, an increase of 3.2% that brought the state’s total to 78,676 since the pandemic began. Health officials also reported an additional 62 coronavirus hospitalizations since Friday, an increase of 1.7%, bringing the total to 3,646. The state reported only one new COVID-19-related death, for a pandemic total of 976.

Rep. Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, said that many of the new outbreaks are in areas which thought they had weathered the worst of the pandemic already, pointing to an outbreak at a facility in her Ottawa County district.

“These are the issues and things we thought were coming last spring,” she said. “And now with ... a second wave, those are the issues that we got a little bit complacent and now are bubbling up.”