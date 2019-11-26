Hilcorp paid $25K fine after worker died on Alaska oil rig

Hilcorp Energy Co. and one of its drilling contractors each paid fines of $25,000 or more after a worker died at a company drilling rig on Alaska’s North Slope.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Tuesday that 36-year-old Shawn Huber died at the Milne Point field in December 2018 when a section of drilling pipe struck his head.

Officials say Hilcorp paid $25,000 in state-assessed penalties six months later for violating a pair of safety regulations, while Hilcorp contractor Kuukpik Drilling paid a $30,000 fine for five violations.

An internal investigation by the companies found the rig’s operator accidentally opened a set of hydraulic jaws and dropped the pipe section on Huber.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

The investigation report submitted to Alaska workplace safety regulators says the operator was distracted while training a colleague.