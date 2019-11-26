Former foundation director pleads guilty to tax evasion

A former New Mexico foundation director has pleaded guilty to tax evasion after authorities say he didn’t include more than $1 million allegedly embezzled on his taxes.

Alamogordo Daily News reported that 65-year-old former Robert W. Hamilton Foundation director Marion Ledford entered his plea Monday in Las Cruces federal court.

The Internal Revenue Service says Ledford filed tax returns for 2011 to 2016 but did not report an additional $1,785,300 allegedly embezzled through more than 60 personal checks.

Ledford agreed to pay the foundation restitution for the embezzled funds.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Authorities say the plea agreement requires Ledford to pay the IRS about $629,000 in lost tax revenue. He faces up to five years imprisonment.

The Robert W. Hamilton Foundation provides scholarships to Otero County high school graduates.