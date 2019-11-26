Businesses upset at being forced out of western Iowa mall

Some business owners at a western Iowa mall say they’re upset at being forced out of the building by the end of the year.

Officials say the Mall of the Bluffs on the east side of Council Bluffs is being acquired so Menards can demolish it and build a new home improvement center.

Bryon Beins co-owns Madness Haunted House, and he told The Daily Nonpareil that he received a letter Nov. 18 that told him he had to move out by Dec. 31. Beins says there isn’t enough time for him and his business partner to find a new location, tear down everything at the mall and move.

President Drew Snyder of Woodsonia Real Estate Inc., of Omaha, Nebraska, handled the acquisition for Menards, and he told The Associated Press on Tuesday that most of the mall leases have 30-day termination notices.

A spokesman for Menards didn’t immediately return a message Tuesday from The Associated Press.