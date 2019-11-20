Taos Air to start charter flights to Los Angeles, San Diego

Taos Air has announced it will begin direct charter flights from Taos to Los Angeles and San Diego area.

The company said this week it will start direct charter flight service to and from Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Los Angeles and McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, California, beginning Jan. 9.

Taos Air says it will provide flights under two and a half hours one way at prices comparable to commercial services. That will make it easy for Southern Californians to experience northern New Mexico’s ski resorts.

The new winter California service is expected to run from Jan. 9 through March 29 and consist of one flight to and from each destination every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.