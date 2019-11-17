Hassan hosting second entrepreneurship forum

Sen. Maggie Hassan is hosting the second Innovate New Hampshire Entrepreneurship Forum to help entrepreneurs launch innovative businesses and thrive.

The forum is Nov. 18 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. It will include two panel discussions, the first moderated by Hassan on workforce solutions and the second focused on innovation.

After that, there will be a resource and networking fair for participants to strengthen their business connections.

Hassan recently introduced legislation to double the refundable research and development tax credit for startups and extend it to more small businesses.