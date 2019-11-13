Afghan official says Kabul car bomb blast kills 7 people

Afghan security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. An explosion has rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul as early morning commuters were on the street heading to work. AP Photo

A car bomb detonated in the Afghan capital of Kabul during Wednesday's morning commute, killing seven people and wounding at least 10 others, officials said.

The apparent target of the attack was a convoy belonging to a private security company, said Interior Minister Masoud Andrabi, speaking on a live TV broadcast. He added that a 13-year-old school student was among those killed in the attack.

"Four foreigners form the security company are seriously wounded," Andrabi added.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the blast occurred in the Qasaba area in the city's police district 15. The company targeted is the GARDAWORLD security company, he said, but declined to say what nationality the four wounded foreign staffers are.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A vehicle belonging to the security company and two private cars were damaged in the attack, said Rahimi. An investigation was underway into the bombing, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State group are active in the capital and have claimed many previous attacks in Kabul.

Ambulance sirens were heard shortly after the car bomb went off and a large plume of smoke rose from the area of the explosion — scenes all too familiar for Kabul and other cities and towns across Afghanistan.

The Taliban today control or hold sway over half the country, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan forces and government officials but also kill scores of civilians.

In other violence, at least four Afghan army soldiers were killed on Monday night during an airstrike by U.S. forces in eastern Logar province, said Anwar Khan Ishaqzai, the provincial governor. Six other troops were wounded in the attack near Puli Alam, the provincial capital.

The airstrike came as a gunbattle was underway between the army and Taliban insurgents in the area, the governor said, adding that an investigation has started into the strike, which killed and wounded army soldiers by mistake.

A spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan said the coalition was aware of the reports from Logar.

"U.S. and Afghan forces are working closely together to develop a shared understanding of this event. A joint investigation is ongoing" said the spokesman, speaking on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Also on Monday night, five policemen were shot and killed at their checkpoint in western Herat province, said Abdul Ahid Walizada, the provincial police chief's spokesman. Walizada said three other police officers were wounded in the attack in Oby district.