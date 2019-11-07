Ohio governor signs repeal of state sales tax on tampons

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a measure repealing Ohio's sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

The Republican governor signed the measure Wednesday. It was included in another bill that provides a tax credit to teachers who buy school supplies.

Democratic state Rep. Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, and Republican state Rep. Niraj Antani (NEER'-uj ahn-TAH'-nee), of Miamisburg, co-sponsored the original legislation repealing the so-called "pink tax."

Most states still tax tampons and other menstrual products, including pads and cups. They're often classified as "luxury items" rather than necessities that might not be taxed, such as food or medical supplies.

Ohio is among about a dozen states that have recently changed such policies.