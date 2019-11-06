Colorado county voters pass nicotine, tobacco sales tax

Colorado residents voted to pass a new sales tax to combat the use of nicotine and tobacco products in a west Denver county.

Summit Daily reported Tuesday that Summit County voters passed the ballot measure increasing the sales tax on cigarettes to $4 each pack along with a 40% tax increase for products including e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

Officials say the tax includes a 10% annual increase for four years through 2024.

Officials say the tax is expected to go into effect Jan. 1 with the first 10% increase in January 2021.

Some officials say studies show a cost increase is the most effective way to reduce use of these products.

Multiple other counties including Pitkin, Eagle, Glenwood Springs and New Castle voted on similar measures.