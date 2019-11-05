Bonds, amendment up for votes on Election Day in Maine

Mainers are voting Tuesday on a $105 million transportation bond package and a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring the state is consistent when it comes to alternative signatures for physically disabled residents who are unable to sign their names.

Those are the only two questions on the statewide ballot in what is expected to be a low-key Election Day with light voter turnout in most communities, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said.

The bond proposal would be matched by $137 million in federal and other funds. Most of the money would be directed toward the overhaul and replacement of highways and bridges. Funds would also go to railroads, ports and aviation projects, among other projects.

The proposed constitutional amendment, meanwhile, aims to help those whose physical disability prevents them from signing a citizens' initiative or people's veto petition.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Disabled Mainers are already allowed to use alternative signatures to register to vote, to change political parties and to submit absentee ballots. The constitutional amendment would direct lawmakers to adopt alternative signatures for petitions for statewide referendum questions.

There was no formal campaign for either proposal.

The constitutional amendment was described by advocates as a housekeeping matter to ensure state policy is consistent when it comes to alternative signatures.

The last state constitutional amendment was a pension funding question approved in 2017 to reduce the volatility of state pension funding requirements. All told, the Maine Constitution has been amended 173 times since Maine became a state in 1820.