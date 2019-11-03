Reno art protect expands murals, sculptures beyond city core

The city of Reno is promoting a grant program that pairs artists with businesses and neighborhoods to expand public works of art beyond the city's center.

Few parts of downtown are now without a sculpture or a mural, but the artistic creations have been sparse a few blocks away.

Megan Berner, the city's public art program coordinator, told the Reno Gazette Journal there's been so much focus on the downtown core that they decided to take more initiative to reach as many people in the community as possible.

The city has approved $34,000 in grants for seven projects this year for artists to work with area residents and a business or organization that can help with funding.

They include murals on a highway and the county parking garage near downtown.