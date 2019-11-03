Vermont town must repay FEMA $137k for Irene flood fix

A Vermont town is going to have to repay the federal government more than $137,000 it received to help pay for repairs caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.

But the town of Killington won't have to repay an additional $197,000 after it won an appeal to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Rutland Herald reports the issue stems from the replacement of two large culverts that washed out during Irene in 2011.

The town replaced them with concrete bridge structures. FEMA says it felt the town went beyond the scope of the agreed upon work and wanted the money back.

Select Board Chairman Steve Finneron says the town appealed FEMA's ruling, which took several years. The final decision came down at the end of October.