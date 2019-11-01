Powerful winds down trees, power lines across New Jersey

Utility Crews are working to restore electricity after a Halloween storm packing powerful winds and severe thunderstorms blew across New Jersey.

The state's utilities on Friday say 17,191 homes and businesses remain without power. More than 25,000 were without service earlier in the day. Most are in Monmouth, Mercer and Hunterdon counties.

The power outrages forced officials in several towns to close schools.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties early Friday as a severe thunderstorm moved through Pennington. However, there were no reports of any tornados touching down.

Powerful wind gusts damaged a building at Monmouth Executive Airport in Wall Township. There were no reports of injuries.