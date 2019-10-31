2020 sentencing for ex-power couple in corruption probe

A retired Honolulu police chief and his estranged former city prosecutor wife won't be sentenced until next year for charges including conspiracy and bank fraud in Hawaii's biggest corruption case.

Louis and Katherine Kealoha are scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.

In June, a jury convicted the former power couple of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative to hide fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

Two officers were also convicted of conspiracy. They're scheduled to be sentenced March 18.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Kealohas pleaded guilty to bank fraud last week. Katherine Kealoha also pleaded guilty to identity theft and not reporting to authorities that she knew her pain physician brother was involved in drug-dealing.

Louis Kealoha has filed for divorce.

A December hearing will discuss sentencing guidelines.