Grubhub valuation tumbles as rivals encroach

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows the Grubhub app on an iPhone in Chicago. Shares in GrubHub are down more than 30% before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, after it sharply cut its revenue expectations for the year and warned of intense competition. AP Photo

Shares in Grubhub are down more than 30% after it sharply cut its revenue expectations for the year and warned of intense competition.

The steep decline in share price wiped away almost $2 billion of the company's valuation in the public market at the opening bell.

In a letter to shareholders the company said, "supply innovations in online takeout have been played out" and that annual growth is slowing to a longer-term rate of low double digits.

The Chicago food delivery company cut its fourth-quarter revenue projections to between $315 million and $335 million and forecast earnings of between $15 million and $25 million.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Grubhub is facing significant pressure from new rivals including UberEats, DoorDash and PostMates.

Executives will speak with industry analysts Tuesday in a conference call.