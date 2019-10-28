Spotify: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Spotify said it expects revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.2 billion.

Spotify shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.