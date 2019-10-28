This Week: Alphabet earns, Fed meeting, nonfarm payrolls

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

MIXED PERFORMANCE

Wall Street expects that Google's parent company will report mixed results for the third quarter.

Financial analysts predict that Alphabet's earnings declined in the third quarter from a year earlier, even as revenue increased sharply. Alphabet serves up quarterly results Monday.

ANOTHER RATE CUT?

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to deliver an interest rate policy update Wednesday.

The central bank's policymakers are expected to cut the Fed's benchmark short-term rate for the third time this year. Still, some analysts say the Fed could end up holding off on a rate cut. The economy still appears largely healthy, with the unemployment rate at a 50-year low.

ALL ABOUT JOBS

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. slowed in October for the second straight month.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 90,000 jobs for the month. That would be down from September, when employers added 136,000 jobs and the national unemployment rate slid to 3.5%, the lowest level in nearly five decades.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

May 62,000

June 178,000

July 166,000

Aug. 168,000

Sept. 136,000

Oct. (est.) 90,000

Source: FactSet