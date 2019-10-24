Hershey: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, a mixture of Hershey's chocolates is displayed in the company's Times Square store in New York. The Hershey Co. reports financial earns on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. AP Photo

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $325.3 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.61 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.68 to $5.74 per share.

Hershey shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.