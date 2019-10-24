Business
Hershey: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $325.3 million.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.61 per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.61 per share.
The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.
Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.68 to $5.74 per share.
Hershey shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.
