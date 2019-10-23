Nebraska City, Omaha officials form development partnership

Nebraska City and Omaha officials have joined forces to boost economic development and more jobs to eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corp. and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce announced their partnership Tuesday. The regional partnership covers seven counties in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials say the Omaha chamber gains more buildings and land sites it can offer to companies looking to locate a new facility. Nebraska City and Otoe County will benefit from the partnership's national and international marketing efforts, enabling it to connect with companies that have been out of reach.

Officials say the partnership idea arose almost a decade ago. All members of the partnership will help fund its work.