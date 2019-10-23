Business

Lilly: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly and Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo
INDIANAPOLIS

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for research and development costs and amortization costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.48 billion in the period.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $22 billion to $22.5 billion.

Lilly shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has fallen nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

