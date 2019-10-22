Virginia mental health hospital growth delayed, costs rise

Virginia state officials are telling lawmakers the expansion of a mental health hospital in Staunton is being delayed and costs are going up.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that an architect working on the $22.3 million project at Western State Hospital based drawings on an outdated building code.

The approximately nine-month delay that mistake caused comes as the state grapples with an overcrowding crisis at its mental hospitals. Officials say costs will be inflated by about $1 million.

Republican House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones says he is "bitterly disappointed" and the mistake shows "a lack of leadership."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A top mental health official says the state's nine mental hospitals were operating at 97.5% of their capacity two weeks ago, with five housing more patients than beds.