Schools in 4 counties get $300k for farm-to-school programs

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says some of the schools in four Vermont counties will be promoting farm-to-school food programs with the help of $300,000 in federal grants.

The money will help the schools in Franklin, Grand Isle, Caledonia and Orange counties to connect their classrooms, cafeteria and community to local food and farms.

At a celebration last week in St. Albans students cooked and served "vegetable galette" snacks for the Leahy, a Democrat, and other officials.

October is National Farm to School Month, which celebrates connections between children and local agriculture.