Ole Miss to begin selling beer at Saturday’s football game

Beer will begin being sold inside a Mississippi college's football stadium at a game this weekend.

The Oxford Eagle reports the first shipment of beer was delivered to Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway stadium on Thursday. The match against Texas A&M on Saturday marks the first time in recent years the stadium will be permitted to sell alcohol to fans.

SEC chancellors and school presidents voted in May to allow league members the option of selling beer and wine during sporting events.

Ole Miss officials have said they waited until the second half of the season so they could learn from other schools' experiences and promote responsible behavior.

Two beers will be allowed for purchase at any one time by legal customers. Sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter.