Seward Highway snowplow plan raises lawmaker concerns

Kenai Peninsula legislators are expressing concern about a state plan to reduce snow plow service on the Seward Highway.

KTUU-television reports the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public has announced it won't plow a significant stretch of the road from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The department also will cut the number of snowplows available for daytime plowing.

Republican state Sen. Pete Micciche (mih-CHIK-ee) of Soldotna says heavy overnight snowfall can create serious safety issues.

He and two other lawmakers in a letter to the department say heavy snowfall could delay essential freight.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says the department has no choice after losing $750,000 in motor fuel tax funding.

She says the highway may have to be closed at times to maintain public safety.